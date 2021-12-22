Tucson mother says daughter who has been missing for 2 weeks has been found safe

(UPDATE ON 12/23/2021) Theresa Petelo said Samantha Schaible has been found safe.

Original Story

A Tucson woman is doing everything she can to find her daughter who's been missing for two weeks.

Theresa Petelo has tracked down the last known location of 24-year-old Samantha Schaible to the Phoenix area, but Schaible's disappearance remains a total mystery for her family and friends.

Surveillance video captures moments Schaible was last seen

A surveillance camera at Petelo's house in Tucson captured Schaible pulling onto the property at around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 8. A few minutes later, Schaible drove away, and that was the last time Petelo saw her daughter.

Petelo says it is out of Schaible's character to not text back or answer calls. Schaible lives alone, and left her two dogs at home, something Petelo says is also strange.

"Those dogs are her entire world, and she wouldn't leave them unattended for probably more than an hour," said Petelo.

Petelo says Schaible's cell phone pinged in the area of 35th Avenue and Cactus Road. Petelo had a feeling about an apartment complex in the area.

"I don't know if she got turned around and was overwhelmed and just decided to pull in somewhere," said Petelo.

Schaible's car, a Nissan Versa, was found parked in a lot with no damage, and no sign of Schaible as well.

"We just happened upon here, and we're still blown away that we happened to find her car here," said Petelo.

Search continues via social media

Petelo has passed out countless flyers to area residents, who she says do not recognize her daughter.

By Dec. 15, Schaible's phone was dead.

Tucson Police did take a missing person report, but a spokesperson says there are no signs of foul play. Petelo also says Phoenix Police officers responded to check out the car, but nothing has been done. Currently, efforts to find Schaible are on social media.

"People all across the country are sharing her posts about being missing, and we've had an outpouring of support from family far and wide and friends far and wide," said Petelo. "Everybody cares and just wants her home safely."

