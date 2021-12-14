Unknown remains found in Arizona desert leads investigators to ask for public's help

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) needs help identifying the remains of a man whose body was found in the desert on Oct. 17.

Investigators responded to reports of human remains being found in the desert near US-60 and Peralta Trail Road within Arizona State Trust land.

"Due to the advanced state of decomposition, we have not yet been able to identify this individual," PCSO says.

A forensic sketch released to the public shows what the man possibly looked like and is asking for the public's help two months later to identify him.

The county's medical examiner believes the remains belong to a man who was 40 years or older. He could have been dead for as long as six months to three years.

"The individual was possibly of mixed ancestry," PCSO says.

Near the remains, a purple T-shirt and a gray New Balance shoe were found. It's not known if they belonged to the man.

If you know who this person might be, call PCSO at 520-866-5111.

Pinal County sketch of what a man possibly looked like before he died and his remains were found in the desert.

