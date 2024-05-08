Phoenix shooting kills husband of grieving widow; suspect still not found

Who shot a man at a bus stop over the weekend in Phoenix? Police want to know, and so does his family.

On May 8, three days after 37-year-old Paul Lopez Jr. was killed, a vigil was held.

His wife, Veronica Altamirano, says Lopez was waiting at the bus stop near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road on the evening of Sunday, May 5, to head to work, but before the bus got there, there was an argument between him and someone else.

A shooting broke out.

Police say investigators are following leads, but no arrests have been made.

Altamirano says she didn't find out what happened to her husband until detectives came to her house the next day.

On a day Altamirano should be celebrating her wedding anniversary, she's filled with heartache.

"We've been married three years today," she said on May 8. "He made reservations for us to go out to dinner and celebrate."

She says the love they shared can't be replicated.

"It was a love that I've never had or felt ever before in my life, and I don't think I'll ever feel that again," she said.

She's spending her anniversary at his candlelight vigil.

Phoenix Police say a 911 caller heard gunshots and multiple people ran from the bus stop.

"As far as I know, one of them pulled out a gun on him, shot him in his index finger when he went to block it, and then he turned to run away and they shot him once in the head and twice in the back," Altamirano said.

She describes Lopez as the one who provided for their son and her family. She described their love as unconditional.

"They were just exchanging words and nobody deserves to be shot and killed, murdered like that," she said.

She's now waiting for police to find and arrest the suspect as she mourns her husband.

"Justice will be served," she said. "Justice will be served, and I don't care if it's a week from now or ten years from now."

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover Lopez's funeral expenses. You can click here to donate.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Paul Lopez Jr. and his wife, Veronica Altamirano. Photo by Veronica Altamirano

Map of where the shooting happened: