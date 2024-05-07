Kurt and Brenda Warner's First Things First program awards house to mother of 4

A single mother in the Valley received the ultimate Mother's Day gift: a new home for her and her four sons.

Kurt and Brenda Warner handed the keys of a new home over to Gabriela Robison on Tuesday through their First Things First program.

"There are no words to explain how I feel," Robison said.

The Hall of Fame quarterback and his wife Brenda handed the 61st set of keys the program has delivered in its history to a family who has been through so much.

What was the family's reaction?

"I can't wait to have my first night here and the years to come," Robison said.

Gabriela arrived in Arizona with nothing but a suitcase and her children. She said the new home will change their lives.

All of the furnishings, decor and food in the home is theirs too.

"It's been a hard journey but I'm here. I'm here now and I'm very happy," she said.

Why does this mean so much to Kurt and Brenda?

Brenda, who was a single mother when she met Kurt, and Kurt, who was raised by a single mother, say days like today are the most rewarding for the couple.

"It's humbling," Kurt said.

"You don't grow up thinking, ‘I want to tbe a single parent.' Life is so hard and things happen along the way. They don't go the way you planned and you gotta do what's best for your kids," Brenda said.

"To be able to look Gabriella in the eye and say ‘I kind of know what you’ve been through and I get to be a part of this and you get to sleep safe tonight, you get to know your kids are going to have memories.' What a gift."

What other organizations contributed?

Several organizations chipped in to make this gift possible.

Along with First Things First; Habitat for Humanity, Aarons, Uhaul, Brookly Bedding and Sprouts all played a role in awarding the house to the the Robison family.