Kurt, Brenda Warner donate house full of furniture to Valley mother

Former Arizona Cardinal Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda, are giving a Valley mother and her young son the surprise of a lifetime just in time for Mother's Day.

Through their First Things First Foundation, the couple is set to surprise the woman and her 2-year-old son on May 6 by furnishing their home in Phoenix.

