Expand / Collapse search

Kurt, Brenda Warner donate house full of furniture to Valley mother

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Kurt, Brenda Warner donate furniture to Valley mother

PHOENIX - Former Arizona Cardinal Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda, are giving a Valley mother and her young son the surprise of a lifetime just in time for Mother's Day.

Through their First Things First Foundation, the couple is set to surprise the woman and her 2-year-old son on May 6 by furnishing their home in Phoenix.

Related Stories

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.