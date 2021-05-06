Kurt, Brenda Warner donate house full of furniture to Valley mother
PHOENIX - Former Arizona Cardinal Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda, are giving a Valley mother and her young son the surprise of a lifetime just in time for Mother's Day.
Through their First Things First Foundation, the couple is set to surprise the woman and her 2-year-old son on May 6 by furnishing their home in Phoenix.
Related Stories
- Inspired by their son, Kurt and Brenda Warner open Treasure House in Glendale
- Kurt Warner, wife Brenda give Valley family new home for the holidays
- Kurt and Brenda Warner surprise Valley family with furniture for new home
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.