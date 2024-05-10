No Excuse University: West Valley school event teaches kids about the importance of college education

On Friday, students at Mirage Elementary School in Glendale had the opportunity to show off some school spirit.

Showing off school spirit is something that happens quite often for schools, but what makes this particular event unique is the students are showing school spirits for colleges and universities.

"We have what's called ‘the portrait of a graduate,’ and it's working on getting our kids ready to be productive members of society," said Mirage Elementary School Principal Bobbi Cerro. "At Mirage, this is how we lay that foundation."

Mirage is a no-excuses university school, which means they prepare their students for a future after high school.

"It's a national program that we're a part of, and it is just that," said Cerro. "There's no excuses that beyond high school, there is a future for you, and for the elementary schools at No Excuses University, it's university."

Decked out in different college's colors and logos, the students chant songs, hoping to win a spirit stick.

"We didn't know the cheer. We forgot it, so we made a new one last second," said 4th grader Matthew Kathan.

"How did that go?" we asked Matthew.

"It went good," he replied.

Aside from showing spirit for what could be their future alma maters, some already have a clear picture of where they would like to go down the line.

"[I want] to go to UCLA and play soccer," said 6th grader Brooklyn Uhl