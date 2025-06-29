Man killed, woman hurt in south Phoenix shooting, PD says
PHOENIX - A Phoenix shooting killed a man and landed a woman in the hospital on Saturday night, the police department said.
What we know:
The June 28 shooting broke out near Southern and 7th avenues around 10:45 p.m.
"When officers got to the scene they learned of an adult male and an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire responded and pronounced the man deceased," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.
The woman was taken to the hospital and her injuries aren't life-threatening.
Police say there are no suspects being sought.
The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.
What we don't know:
No names have been released in this case.
There's no word on what led up to the shooting.
