Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County, Northwest Pinal County, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley
5
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Superior, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Dripping Springs, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, Cave Creek/New River, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Man killed, woman hurt in south Phoenix shooting, PD says

By
Published  June 29, 2025 4:36pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Brief

    • A man was killed and a woman was injured in a south Phoenix shooting on Saturday night.
    • The June 28 shooting happened near Southern and 7th avenues around 10:45 p.m.

PHOENIX - A Phoenix shooting killed a man and landed a woman in the hospital on Saturday night, the police department said.

What we know:

The June 28 shooting broke out near Southern and 7th avenues around 10:45 p.m.

"When officers got to the scene they learned of an adult male and an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire responded and pronounced the man deceased," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

The woman was taken to the hospital and her injuries aren't life-threatening.

Police say there are no suspects being sought.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

There's no word on what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews