Man killed, woman hurt in south Phoenix shooting, PD says

A Phoenix shooting killed a man and landed a woman in the hospital on Saturday night, the police department said.

What we know:

The June 28 shooting broke out near Southern and 7th avenues around 10:45 p.m.

"When officers got to the scene they learned of an adult male and an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire responded and pronounced the man deceased," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

The woman was taken to the hospital and her injuries aren't life-threatening.

Police say there are no suspects being sought.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

There's no word on what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened