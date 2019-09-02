Man masturbates, urinates on woman on subway train, cops say

article

Police in New York City were trying to find a man who was accused of a disturbing sexual assault on a woman on a subway train.

Police say that it happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday on a Manhattan-bound "J" train.

A 23-year-old woman says a man standing next to her started to masturbate. She walked to the other side of the train and was followed by the man, who began to urinate on her.

The woman got off the train at Delancey and Essex. Police say the man followed her and jumped on her back before running off.

The woman suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention at the scene.



The man is described as black, approximately 25 to 35 years old, 5'8" - 5'10" and has a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white logo on the front of it, black pants and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.