Man sent to prison for organized retail theft at Arizona Lowe's stores: AG

The Brief Alexander Ludwig No was sentenced to six years in prison and three years of probation for organized retail theft targeting Lowe's stores across Arizona. Prosecutors said No was ordered to pay $12,800 in restitution to the victim following his guilty plea in July. The thefts took place between Nov. 1 and Dec. 28, 2023, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.



A man has been sentenced for his role in an organized retail theft case, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

What we know:

Per a statement, Alexander Ludwig No was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by three years of probation in connection with a series of thefts from various Lowe's locations in Arizona. He was also ordered to pay $12,800 to the victim.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said No was originally charged with five counts of organized retail theft, three counts of attempted organized retail theft, one count of theft, and one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices in connection with the incidents, which happened between Nov. 1 and Dec. 28, 2023. However, he pleaded guilty to two counts of organized retail theft, one count of theft, and one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices in July.

Alexander Ludwig No

What we don't know:

In their statement, officials with the AG's office did not detail the thefts that No took part in.

What they're saying:

"Organized retail theft drives up costs for businesses and consumers and threatens the safety of our communities. My office will hold accountable those who steal from Arizona businesses," said Attorney General Mayes.