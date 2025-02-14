Man sentenced to 151 months in prison for fentanyl and cocaine trafficking in Phoenix

The Brief A 34-year-old Mexican national was arrested in Jan. 2024, leading to the discovery of a stash house with more than 100 pounds of drugs inside. Miguel Angel Gaytan-Ramirez was sentenced to 151 months in prison for his role in the drug bust.



A convicted drug trafficker living in Phoenix was sentenced to 151 months in prison, according to a release by the U.S Attorney's Office from the District of Arizona.

What we know:

Miguel Angel Gaytan-Ramierz, a 34-year-old Mexican national living in Phoenix was arrested in 2024 after a DEA agent agreed to buy 15 kilograms of fentanyl from him.

Gaytan-Ramirez, who is believed to be part of a Drug Trafficking Organization based in Mexico, told the agent to meet him in a parking lot in Phoenix.

When the agent arrived, Gaytan-Ramirez was found waiting in a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Once he was detained, investigators discovered a nearby apartment that authorities described as a stash house.

A rifle, 74 pounds of fentanyl pills, 17 pounds of fentanyl powder and 41 pounds of cocaine were seized from the house, along with $18,000 in cash.