Man sentenced to 151 months in prison for fentanyl and cocaine trafficking in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A convicted drug trafficker living in Phoenix was sentenced to 151 months in prison, according to a release by the U.S Attorney's Office from the District of Arizona.
What we know:
Miguel Angel Gaytan-Ramierz, a 34-year-old Mexican national living in Phoenix was arrested in 2024 after a DEA agent agreed to buy 15 kilograms of fentanyl from him.
Gaytan-Ramirez, who is believed to be part of a Drug Trafficking Organization based in Mexico, told the agent to meet him in a parking lot in Phoenix.
When the agent arrived, Gaytan-Ramirez was found waiting in a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Dig deeper:
Once he was detained, investigators discovered a nearby apartment that authorities described as a stash house.
A rifle, 74 pounds of fentanyl pills, 17 pounds of fentanyl powder and 41 pounds of cocaine were seized from the house, along with $18,000 in cash.