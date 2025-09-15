Man sentenced to natural life in prison for stabbing wife 43 times in Pinal County

The Brief Javier Lopez has been sentenced to his natural life in prison for the premeditated murder of his estranged wife, Christina Lopez. Lopez pleaded guilty to the charges after stabbing the victim 43 times in April 2024 while one of their children was waiting outside. The Pinal County Attorney emphasized the importance of community vigilance and seeking help for domestic violence.



A man accused of first-degree premeditated murder was sentenced to his natural life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Javier Lopez pleaded guilty to the charges on Aug. 12, the Pinal County Attorney announced.

The backstory:

The Pinal County Attorney's Office stated, "The case stems from the horrific murder of Christina Lopez, the estranged wife of the defendant. The defendant brutally stabbed her 43 times on April 11, 2024."

When the attack happened, one of their kids was waiting outside in the car. The teen reportedly asked Lopez if he had hurt his mother.

Dig deeper:

"This was a calculated, premeditated act of murder that robbed a mother of her life and young children of their mother.," said Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller. "These children will grow up without their mother’s love and comfort as they go through their lives."

Miller says it's important for the community to be aware of domestic violence signs.

"Too often, these cases begin with patterns of control, intimidation, and escalating abuse. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please seek help. There are resources, advocates, and law enforcement partners ready to stand with you. This sentence ensures that this individual will never again harm another person, but it also reminds us of the urgent work still ahead to protect families," Miller said.

Related article

What you can do:

The Pinal County Attorney's Office says for more information on resources for victims of domestic violence in Pinal County, please contact any of the following agencies:

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.