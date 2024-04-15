Arizona mother mourned after deputies say her husband stabbed and killed her

A mourning family is grieving the loss of 43-year-old Christina Lopez. They lovingly called her Tina.

"The heartbreak is unbearable. It’s not supposed to be this way, at all," her family said.

She was a vibrant mother, with a smile and laugh that would light up a room.

Deputies say Priscilla and Keith Miller's son-in-law killed their daughter.

"He couldn't take it because he knew he would never get her back," Tina's parents said.

Tina had separated from Javier Lopez back in November. Her parents say the two have known each other since they were teenagers and, in recent years, the relationship became toxic.

"The children have witnessed it, and she couldn't take it anymore. She said she told me she woke up going to bed crying and waking up crying," her parents said.

The family knew Tina had decided to move forward with a divorce.

"Unfortunately, I have to say, he took a life," they said.

When Tina didn’t pick up one of her sons from a sporting event on April 11, the family says it raised red flags.

Related article

Pinal County Sheriff's deputies went to the Lopez home, and found Tina on the kitchen floor stabbed 38 times. Deputies say Javier drove to the home with the couple's son, admitting to killing Tina.

Court documents say the murder weapon and Javier's shirt and cell phone were left at the scene. The documents also say the son heard his mother’s screams and cries from outside.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Christina Lopez

"His kids are afraid of him," Tina's parents said.

They say tina was the primary provider and caretaker for her three boys.

"The way I know she would have raised her kids, her sons, that's how we're going to try. It won't be mommy, but we'll do our best," they said.

The judge set a secured appearance bond at $1 million for Javier Lopez.

He has a preliminary hearing on April 19.

A GoFundMe has been set up to honor Tina and it can be found here: https://gofund.me/c7208a33