'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for questioning in murder may be in Phoenix area: sheriff

A man wanted for questioning in the murder of a Pinal County woman may be in the Valley, authorities said.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Christina Lopez was found dead in her home outside of Florence near Felix and Judd Roads on April 11.

Javier Lopez, 43, is being sought by the sheriff's office. He was last seen driving a 2003 silver Nissan Sentra with an Arizona license plate 18A83G.

PCSO says Lopez may be in the Phoenix-Tempe area.

If you have any information on Lopez's whereabouts, you should call 911.

Map of area where Christina Lopez was found dead