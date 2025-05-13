Man sentenced to prison for wife's death in Goodyear neighborhood lake

The Brief Anthony Maiorana was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his wife's 2024 death in a Goodyear neighborhood lake. He was driving under the influence when he drove into the lake and his wife, Megan, was trapped inside.



A man was sentenced to ten years in prison for the 2024 death of his wife in Goodyear.

What we know:

Anthony Maiorana pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and crashing into a neighborhood lake near Estrella Parkway and Willis Road.

His wife, Megan, was trapped inside the car as it sank.

"A dive team responded to the scene and was able to confirm there was another occupant in the vehicle that was deceased," police previously said.

Mariana pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The couple lived just miles from where the crash took Megan's life.

A witness FOX 10 previously spoke to said Maiorana was reportedly begging for help after the crash.

"He was very distraught on scene," the neighbor said. "He was very upset."