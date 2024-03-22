Man taken to the hospital following car crash and sinking in Goodyear

At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in the West Valley.

According to Goodyear Police, the crash happened in the area of Estrella Parkway and Willis Road. Few details are available as of Friday night, but police did say identify person who was taken to the hospital as a man. The extent of the man's injury is unknown.

Meanwhile, Goodyear Fire officials say the car involved in the crash sank 50 feet underwater, as the crash happened in the area of a community lake. It is unknown if anyone else was in the car.

Area where the crash happened