Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 8:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains
5
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Watch
from FRI 3:00 AM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave

Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his wife, unborn child in Phoenix

By and
Published 
Updated 1:02PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man has been sentenced to prison for the violent murder of his wife and their unborn child at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Just after midnight on Mar. 26, 2012, Phoenix Police officers responded to a gruesome scene near 32nd Avenue and Beardsley Road. Residents said they heard a woman screaming and banging on a neighbor's door for help. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Sheila Lomes with 38 stab wounds, dead on a balcony.

Investigators later learned Lomes was pregnant, and was expecting a baby girl. Lomes and her husband, Gilbert Villareal, had been separated for months before the murder. Police say there was a history of domestic violence, and Villareal and Lomes already shared a 2-year-old boy.

Gilbert Villareal

Gilbert Villareal

Following Lomes' murder, Villareal fled to Mexico. He wasn't found until 2016, when he was arrested for stabbing a woman in the neck. Villareal was convicted of the crime and sentenced to prison. He was then extradited to Arizona.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Villareal pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Lomes and his unborn child. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Villareal is also prohibited him from contacting Lomes' family, including his son.

Man accused of killing Phoenix woman and unborn child in 2012 back in the U.S.

FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.

"Finding a way to bring this defendant back to the U.S. to face his crimes was a particularly challenging process. Our lawyers and support staff were relentless in their efforts to ensure he was located and returned here," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "Remember, a two-year-old child witnessed this awful crime. I hope that one day, when he is old enough to understand, he will recognize there were dozens of people on his side, fighting for justice."  