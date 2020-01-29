Man sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison for shooting DPS trooper in face

article

A man has been sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison for shooting an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper in the face during a traffic stop.

Ramon Bueno was convicted on several counts, including aggravated assault and drive-by shooting, but the jury failed to reach a decision on an attempted murder charge.

Investigators say Bueno shot Trooper James Casey in the face during a traffic stop in 2014.

Casey survived and returned to DPS before retiring last year.

Speaking in court today, Casey told the judge if it were possible, he would want Bueno to be sentenced to 155 years in prison for every stitch he had in his face.