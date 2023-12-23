Man shot at Desert Sky Mall parking lot: PD

A man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting at a West Valley mall parking lot.

According to a brief statement released by Phoenix Police officials, the incident happened at Desert Sky Mall, located in the area of 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.

"Officer got to the mall at about 3:15 p.m. and located a young adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the brief statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

Where the shooting happened