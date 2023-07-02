Expand / Collapse search
Man shot dead in vehicle, suspect arrested: Phoenix PD

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Northern overnight.

Phoenix officers were called to the area at 12:45 a.m. and discovered that the victim had gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

"Officers learned that the suspect was seen running into an apartment in the complex," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix PD.

The suspect eventually came out of the apartment and was arrested.

No other details were released.

Where the incident happened.