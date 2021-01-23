Expand / Collapse search
Man shot in Phoenix rushed to hospital in critical condition

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man was seriously hurt in a Phoenix shooting on Saturday, Jan. 23, says the police department.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue. There they found a man who was shot.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect left the area and they're working to get a description of the suspect and information about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.