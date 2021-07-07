Man shot, killed by an acquaintance in Phoenix, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A man was killed in a shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday, July 7 and police say he was shot by someone he knew.

Just before 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Osborn Road and 30th Street for reports of a shooting. There they found a man who had been shot and he died on the scene.

The man hasn't been identified.

"This is an ongoing investigation in the very early stages. Preliminary information indicates the male was shot by an acquaintance during an altercation. The suspect left the area before police officers arrived," said Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

