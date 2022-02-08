Man shot, killed by officers in Mesa neighborhood: police

Police say one man is dead following an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning in a Mesa neighborhood.

According to Mesa Police, the incident began during the early-morning hours of Feb. 8 when a 36-year-old man showed up at his parent's house Dobson Road and University Drive.

The man's parents called police, saying he was armed and being confrontational. Minutes later, officers arrived at the home and the shooting occurred.

"They say that they had an order of protection that needed to be served against the son, we're still trying to get information on the order of protection," Sgt. Chuck Trapani said. "They called the police because he was being confrontational, he was armed with a gun, and that's why we responded."

Police said a gun was found next to the suspect. His identity was not released.

No officers were hurt.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 10 PHOENIX EMAIL ALERTS