Man shot, killed in north Phoenix neighborhood

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in a north Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to an area near 8th Street and Grovers Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting call and found the man severely wounded.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. His name was not released.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or at https://silentwitness.org/.

