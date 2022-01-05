Man shot on I-17 freeway in Phoenix: DPS

Interstate 17 is back open after a man was shot on the freeway late Tuesday night in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 4 along the northbound lanes near Dunlap Avenue.

A man driving a Corvette suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"The male is not providing information regarding who was involved in the shooting," DPS said.

The freeway was restricted due to the investigation, but all lanes are back open.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.