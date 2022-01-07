Navajo Nation teens taken by mother may be in Phoenix or Flagstaff: police

article

Authorities say two Navajo Nation teenagers who were taken by their biological mother may in Phoenix or Flagstaff.

Lilith Dahlia James, 13, and Mika Jubilla James, 13, were taken by Dezbah Kimberly Bahee from the home of their paternal grandmother, who is the teens' legal guardian, the Navajo Division of Public Safety said on Jan. 6.

The teens are from Cameron, Arizona and may be traveling in a green 2006-07 Chevrolet Tahoe with an unknown license plate.

Both Lilith and Mika are 5'2", 120 pounds, and have brown eyes and black hair.

The teens were entered into the National Crime Information Center.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 928-283-3111/112 or dial 911.

