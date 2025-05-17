Man shot in Phoenix hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries
article
PHOENIX - A man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries on May 17.
The shooting happened in Phoenix near the intersection of Cinnabar Avenue and Cave Creek Road around 9 a.m.
What they're saying:
Police said two people were contacted in connection with the shooting but are not being treated as suspects.
The two people were only identified as a man and a woman.
There is an active investigation in the area.