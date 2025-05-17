Expand / Collapse search
Man shot in Phoenix hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries

Published  May 17, 2025 2:21pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Police tape off shooting scene in Phoenix

The Brief

    • One man was shot in Phoenix on the morning of May 17.
    • He was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
    • He was found near the intersection of Cinnabar Avenue and Cave Creek Road.

PHOENIX - A man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries on May 17.

The shooting happened in Phoenix near the intersection of Cinnabar Avenue and Cave Creek Road around 9 a.m.

What they're saying:

Police said two people were contacted in connection with the shooting but are not being treated as suspects.

The two people were only identified as a man and a woman.

There is an active investigation in the area.

Map of where the shooting happened:

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by Phoenix Police.

