Man shot in Phoenix hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries

The Brief One man was shot in Phoenix on the morning of May 17. He was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. He was found near the intersection of Cinnabar Avenue and Cave Creek Road.



The shooting happened in Phoenix near the intersection of Cinnabar Avenue and Cave Creek Road around 9 a.m.

Police said two people were contacted in connection with the shooting but are not being treated as suspects.

The two people were only identified as a man and a woman.

There is an active investigation in the area.

