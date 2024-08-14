Man wanted in connection to drowning of 4-year-old daughter, stealing Tucson city vehicle, sexual misconduct

article

A manhunt is on for 30-year-old Nathan Aaron Peru who is accused of fleeing from police during an investigation into the drowning death of his four-year-old daughter in March.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Peru is also accused of stealing a City of Tucson vehicle and two counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

What happened?

Deputies and Tucson Fire personnel attempted life-saving measures on the four-year-old girl when they arrived at a manufactured home community near the intersection of Flowing Wells Road and Wetmore Road where she was found unresponsive on March 16.

"The initial investigation revealed the child died under suspicious circumstances," Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a release.

When the Pima County Sheriff's homicide unit arrived, Peru fled the scene as they were conducting their investigation and allegedly stole a city vehicle in the process.

According to our partners at KOLD in Tucson, Pima County Sheriffs said that Peru's daughter is also the victim of sexual conduct charges Peru is accused of.

While he is wanted for three crimes already, detectives also want answers to the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Map of where the drowning occurred: