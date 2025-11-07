Man wanted out of Scottsdale arrested in France: PD

article

The Brief Scottsdale Police announced the arrest of Michael Robert Wiseman. Wiseman was ranked number two on Scottsdale Police's most wanted list. Wiseman was arrested in France, and is also facing charges there.



What we know:

In a statement released on Nov. 7, police say 50-year-old Michael Robert Wiseman was arrested in France. Wiseman was number 2 on Scottsdale Police's most wanted list.

The number 1 person on the list is Robert Fisher, the man who, according to the FBI, allegedly killed his wife and two young children in April 2001, and then blew up their Scottsdale home.

Timeline:

Per Scottsdale Police's statement, Wiseman was first arrested in February 2008 on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In November 2008, officials said Wiseman cut off his ankle bracelet before fleeing the country.

"In 2009 Wiseman was arrested in Spain, extradited back to the U.S., and pled guilty. Wiseman was sentenced in 2012 for his crimes. However, he fled again while he was out on probation," read a portion of the statement. "New nationwide extradition warrants were then issued for Wiseman's arrest."

Dig deeper:

Investigators said they eventually learned that Wiseman fled to Vietnam, Poland, and ultimately to France, where he lived under the alias "Robert Danilewski."

"By September 2025, Scottsdale [Criminal Intellience Unit], in coordination with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, submitted a Provisional Arrest Warrant to the Department of Justice Office of International Affairs. The warrant was approved and forwarded to French authorities, who confirmed Wiseman’s residence in Kilstett, France," investigators wrote.

Kilstett is a community that is located between Strasbourg, France and Frankfurt, Germany.

"Due to Wiseman’s active warrants and charge for fleeing, CIU detectives obtained a search warrant for Wiseman’s email address so that his whereabouts could be known until his apprehension," read a portion of the statement.

At the end of October, detectives say they gained access to Wiseman's personal account. They say the account included historical and current data, as well as what is believed to be new child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The alleged CSAM, according to police, contained evidence that Wiseman was allegedly engaging in the sexual abuse of a minor who is known to him.

"All this information was provided to the FBI Phoenix field office, who assisted by contacting French authorities to report the sexual abuse of the depicted child," investigators wrote.

Wiseman, per the statement, was taken into custody by French authorities on Nov. 1. In addition to charges in the U.S., Wiseman is also facing charges related to child sex crimes in France.

"Wiseman is being held by French authorities for crimes committed there, prior to extradition to the United States," detectives wrote.