Man, woman accused of assaulting hikers at Arizona lake

The Brief Authorities say a man and a woman assaulted two hikers on Sept. 6 at Granite Basin Lake in Yavapai County. During the assault, the man allegedly pointed a gun at one of the hikers. Following the assault, YCSO says the suspects fled the area.



Authorities are searching for suspects accused of attacking two hikers along a trail at an Arizona lake.

What we know:

The alleged incident happened at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 6 along a hiking trail at Granite Basin Lake. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says two hikers encountered a man and a woman who were walking a large dog, and the man punched one of the hikers multiple times following an argument over the dog.

When the second hiker tried to intervene, YCSO says they were assaulted by the woman. The man then allegedly pointed a gun at one of the hikers before the suspects fled the area. They were last seen heading toward the main parking lot.

The victims suffered minor injuries and refused hospital transport.

Dig deeper:

The male suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s with a thin build and slight facial stubble.

The female suspect is described as being a white woman in her 30s or 40s with long blonde hair. She was wearing dark-colored shorts and a white watch.

What we don't know:

The victims weren't identified. YCSO didn't release any details on what was said during the argument.

What you can do:

YCSO asks anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 928-771-3260.

Map of Granite Basin Lake