Man, woman killed in Chandler murder-suicide: police

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in a Chandler neighborhood.

According to Chandler Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.

When officers got to the scene, two people exited the home unharmed. Officers then found a man and a woman dead inside.

"The investigation determined that Michelle Hicks, a 45-year-old Chandler resident had been fatally shot by 49-year-old Rafael Quezada," police said. "Quezada then fatally shot himself."

Police say a gun was found inside the home.

No further details were released.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Area where the shooting happened: