Suspect accused of shooting 2 Baltimore police officers in custody

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated February 10, 2023 4:55AM
Crime and Public Safety
Search underway for man accused of shooting 2 Baltimore police

A Baltimore County police officer was airlifted to Shock Trauma Thursday after a shooting on day two of the manhunt for 24-year-old David Linthicum. Police said another officer was shot Wednesday at the residence Linthicum was at in Cockeysville.

BALTIMORE, Md. - A man accused of shooting two officers in Baltimore County has been found and is in custody after a manhunt for the suspect took place.

On Thursday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department reported one of its officers was seriously injured in a shooting involving 24-year-old David Linthicum. 

Linthicum has been on the run since Wednesday after Baltimore police were called to a home in Cockeysville, Maryland due to reports of a person being in crisis. Once officers arrived, a family member escorted police to the suspect and shots were fired. The officer who was shot Wednesday is believed to be in stable condition. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.