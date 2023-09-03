Man's body pulled from Bartlett Lake

Divers with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office pulled a man's body from Bartlett Lake Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to a reported drowning near the Jojoba Boat Ramp just after 8:30 a.m. The caller said that frantic family members had run to him for help, saying a man had jumped off the boat dock and didn't resurface.

Rescue crews recovered the man's body at 12:10 p.m. Detectives are investigating, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

