1 killed, 4 injured in shooting during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans

Published 
Updated 5:50AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

New Orleans police give update on Mardi Gras parade shooting

New Orleans Police Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier gave an update on a shooting reported on Feb. 19, 2023, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. Five people were shot, including a juvenile.

NEW ORLEANS - One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, authorities said.

A suspect was also in custody, according to police.

The victims included a young girl, a woman, and three men, who were all taken to a hospital after Sunday night's shooting during the Krewe of Bacchus parade. One of the male victims was later pronounced dead, the New Orleans Police Department said.

mardi gras parade shooting

Police are pictured at the scene of a shooting along the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans on Feb. 19, 2023. (Credit: WVUE-TV)

The juvenile was in "stable condition" and at least one of the victims was listed in critical condition, Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier said during a news conference on Monday morning. 

One person was detained at the scene, but Ganthier wasn't certain whether there was anyone else involved and said the shooting remains under investigation. Two guns were also recovered at the scene. 

"This was really not something we wanted to see," Ganthier said. "We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras, and we continue to work towards that end."

The superkrewe of Bacchus was temporarily halted in the 1500 block of St. Charles Avenue after the shooting. An officer said that the parade would resume to "get out of the way" of the crime scene.