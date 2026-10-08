Maricopa boil water advisory issued; Mesa teen shooting plot investigation | Morning News Brief

From a boil water advisory in Maricopa, to a decade of Phoenix property violations, and a Christa Pike update, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, October 8, 2026.

1. Contamination worries prompts boil water advisory

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2. Residents in Phoenix neighborhood fed up with home conditions

3. New details on "Incel-adjacent" mass shooting plot suspect

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4. Trump addresses LA, San Diego comments during rally

5. New twist in Tennessee botched execution case