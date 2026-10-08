Maricopa boil water advisory issued; Mesa teen shooting plot investigation | Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - From a boil water advisory in Maricopa, to a decade of Phoenix property violations, and a Christa Pike update, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, October 8, 2026.
1. Contamination worries prompts boil water advisory
Featured
City officials in Maricopa are say Santa Cruz Water Company customers should boil drinking water, after a precautionary advisory was issued over a potential E. coli contamination.
2. Residents in Phoenix neighborhood fed up with home conditions
3. New details on "Incel-adjacent" mass shooting plot suspect
Featured
Internet search history shows how a hate-filled Arizona teen allegedly transitioned from online threats to planning a mass shooting before federal agents foiled his plot.
4. Trump addresses LA, San Diego comments during rally
5. New twist in Tennessee botched execution case
Featured
Christa Pike's case is unprecedented: she’s believed to be the only person to ever survive two shots of lethal injection during an execution.