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Maricopa boil water advisory issued; Mesa teen shooting plot investigation | Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Updated October 8, 2026 10:42 AM MST Published October 8, 2026 10:29 AM MST

PHOENIX - From a boil water advisory in Maricopa, to a decade of Phoenix property violations, and a Christa Pike update, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, October 8, 2026.

1. Contamination worries prompts boil water advisory

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Maricopa boil water advisory issued over possible E. coli contamination
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Maricopa boil water advisory issued over possible E. coli contamination

City officials in Maricopa are say Santa Cruz Water Company customers should boil drinking water, after a precautionary advisory was issued over a potential E. coli contamination.

2. Residents in Phoenix neighborhood fed up with home conditions

3. New details on "Incel-adjacent" mass shooting plot suspect

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'Incel-adjacent' Mesa teen plotting mass shooting studied Paris attacks, shopped for tactical gear, FBI says
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'Incel-adjacent' Mesa teen plotting mass shooting studied Paris attacks, shopped for tactical gear, FBI says

Internet search history shows how a hate-filled Arizona teen allegedly transitioned from online threats to planning a mass shooting before federal agents foiled his plot.

4. Trump addresses LA, San Diego comments during rally

5. New twist in Tennessee botched execution case

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Christa Pike now 'up and walking,' lawyer says: What's next?
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Christa Pike now 'up and walking,' lawyer says: What's next?

Christa Pike's case is unprecedented: she’s believed to be the only person to ever survive two shots of lethal injection during an execution.

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