Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is at max capacity with 700 dogs and cats

The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is at max capacity with at least 700 animals who need to be adopted.

They are asking families to come and adopt cats and dogs, but in the meantime are also are making changes to address the crowding. John Reynolds with the with the shelter says that adoption is needed now more than ever as their shelters are at max capacity.

They're now having to make tough choices. They're no longer taking in owned pets and if animals are found they're asking people to foster them at home while looking for owners instead of bringing them in.

He says the timing couldn't be worse with many choosing to social distance amid fears of COVID-19. But luckily, Reynolds says in the first week since the distancing recommendation, there hasn't been too much of a drop off of people coming in to adopt.

Whether you want a high energy pup or a stoic lap dog, they hope you come by and adopt so they can start taking in new animals again.

For more information on adoptions, visit https://www.maricopa.gov/214/Adopt-a-Pet



