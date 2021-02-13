Maricopa County Attorney files to dismiss case against 15 Phoenix protesters

The Maricopa County Attorney is filing to dismiss the case against 15 people arrested during a protest against police brutality in downtown Phoenix last fall.

In October, Phoenix Police had declared the march an unlawful assembly, saying demonstrators were blocking traffic.

Protesters also allegedly threw smoke devices, knocked down barriers and damaged a patrol car, police say.

The attoney's office says it is "re-evaluating the evidence" after a local media investigation and will review any new evidence in this case.

