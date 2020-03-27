Maricopa County health officials hold virtual news conference amid coronavirus pandemic

In Maricopa County alone, there are nearly 400 cases of COVID-19, as of Friday. This represents an increase of 100 from Thursday.

On Friday, officials with the Maricopa County Health Department held a virtual news conference, a new normal during the age of the pandemic.

During the virtual news conference, the director of Maricopa County Public Health spoke with members of the media. Marcy Flanagan says the lack of personal protective equipment is a problem nationwide.

"There is just not enough supply nationally," said Flanagan. "This is not just an Arizona problem. This is a problem in the entire country. There is a shortage of PPE."

Maricopa County Public Health advises those who test positive for coronavirus to stay home, quarantined for seven days and stay away from others.

Flanagan also talked about how quickly tests are coming back

"Tests going to the State Lab, they can come back quickly within one to two days," said Flanagan. "However, a test being sent to a commercial lab, those can take anywhere from three to five days."

With the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases in Arizona, some have talked about potential shelter in place orders. Flanagan says right now, there is no plan to do so.

"We did have a meeting with the Arizona Department of Health Services [Thursday] and all of the local public health officers, and we looked at mechanisms that would trigger more strict isolation and social distancing measures," said Flanagan.

The department is working on contracting a location for those who are at high risk for COVID-19. Specifically, people who are homeless.

