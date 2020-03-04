Maricopa County Officials: No 'second chance voting' in Arizona

article

Officials with Maricopa County say they can't issue a new ballot for those who have voted for a presidential candidate who recently dropped out of the race.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, officials with Maricopa County say there is no "second chance voting" in Arizona, and if a voter has already mailed in a ballot, election officials cannot re-issue a new ballot.

However, officials say people who have marked their ballot at home, but haven't mailed in their ballot, have three options available to change their votes. They can:

· Follow the Early Voting instructions by crossing out the mistake, and fill in the oval next to their candidate of choice. A bipartisan board will review the contests and quickly adjudicate the voter's choice

· Request a replacement ballot by Friday, March 6

· Vote in-person early, or on Election Day.

In recent days, a number of Democratic Party presidential candidates have dropped out of the race. Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg ended his campaign on Sunday. Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have also dropped out of the race since Buttigieg's decision.

Advertisement

Arizona Voter Information Portal

https://my.arizona.vote/PortalList.aspx