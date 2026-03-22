Shots fired at police helicopter, officer hurt in 'erratic driver' pursuit | Nightly Roundup

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From a man accused of shooting at a Phoenix police chopper, to a reckless driving pursuit in Glendale resulting in a death and an officer injured, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, March 22, 2026.

1. Extreme heat: 400 treated for heat-related problems, 25 hospitalized at Luke Days

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2. Man critically hurt after allegedly shooting at Phoenix police helicopter

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3. 2 crashes caused by reckless driving pursuit in Glendale

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4. President Trump to deploy ICE agents amid TSA agent shortages

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5. Nancy Guthrie: Family asks for community's help, targeting 3 key dates

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