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Shots fired at police helicopter, officer hurt in 'erratic driver' pursuit | Nightly Roundup

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Published  March 22, 2026 6:04pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - From a man accused of shooting at a Phoenix police chopper, to a reckless driving pursuit in Glendale resulting in a death and an officer injured, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, March 22, 2026.

1. Extreme heat: 400 treated for heat-related problems, 25 hospitalized at Luke Days

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400 treated for heat at Luke Air Force Base as temperatures hit record highs
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400 treated for heat at Luke Air Force Base as temperatures hit record highs

Roughly 400 people were treated for heat-related illnesses during the Luke Days air show on Saturday as temperatures hit a record 105°F.

2. Man critically hurt after allegedly shooting at Phoenix police helicopter

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Officers shoot man accused of opening fire on Phoenix police helicopter
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Officers shoot man accused of opening fire on Phoenix police helicopter

A man was shot by Phoenix police early Sunday morning after he allegedly fired multiple rounds at a police helicopter from an apartment patio near 38th Street and Thomas Road.

3. 2 crashes caused by reckless driving pursuit in Glendale

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1 dead, officer injured after 'erratic driver' causes 2 crashes in Glendale
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1 dead, officer injured after 'erratic driver' causes 2 crashes in Glendale

One person is dead and four others are injured following two related crashes on Glendale Avenue involving an officer and an "erratic driver."

4. President Trump to deploy ICE agents amid TSA agent shortages

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ICE agents to deploy to major airports to cover TSA staffing shortages
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ICE agents to deploy to major airports to cover TSA staffing shortages

 

5. Nancy Guthrie: Family asks for community's help, targeting 3 key dates

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Nancy Guthrie: Family seeks 'renewed attention' to case in new message
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Nancy Guthrie: Family seeks 'renewed attention' to case in new message

The family of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has issued a plea for new information and home surveillance footage, focusing on three key dates—January 11, January 31, and February 1.

A look at your weather

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/22/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/22/26

Sunday reached triple digits in the Valley, with another record potential expected for Monday. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the record warmth as we approach another hot week. 

Get the Full Forecast

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