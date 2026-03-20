Arizona weather forecast: Another day of record-breaking heat expected

The Brief Our stretch of record-breaking temperatures is expected to persist. Phoenix should see a high of 106°F for Friday. Temperatures are expected to remain above 100°F this weekend.



After shattering records around the state and region on Wednesday and Thursday, we'll do it again today.

What To Expect:

The strong ridge of high pressure atop the Southwest will continue to bump temperatures up all around the region. With the center of the high focused atop Arizona, we'll see our hottest temperatures of this heat wave through Saturday.

Today:

Today we'll reach an afternoon high of 106 in Phoenix. In Flagstaff, the high will yet again climb into the low-mid 80s-- which is around their July average high. It will remain sunny and dry, with low-end breezy conditions. Yet again today, record highs will fall across the state. In Phoenix, the current record high is 96 degrees, set in 2017.

This Weekend:

Saturday afternoon will climb to 105, and Sunday reaches 101. Both days will yet again set records for warmth in Phoenix.

The anomalously strong high pressure dome will weaken and slip to the southeast by Sunday. However, it's replaced quickly next week with a new ridge. This will continue to keep the Valley around 100 degrees through next week, with additional records falling daily.

Looking Further Ahead:

The forecast currently remains around 100 Monday and Tuesday, and 101 Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will stick in the upper 60s to low 70s.

For now, there's still no relief in sight as sunshine and heat prevail for the next 10 days.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com