Bobcat killed by dog after series of attacks in Prescott area

The Brief Three people were hurt during separate bobcat attacks over the weekend in the Prescott area. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says an owner's dog intervened during one of the incidents, killing the bobcat. The same bobcat is believed to be responsible for all the attacks.



A bobcat believed to be responsible for multiple attacks in the Prescott area over the weekend was killed when a person's dog intervened during one of the incidents.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the first incident happened at around 6 p.m. on May 3, when a bobcat attacked a person near Inscription Canyon. The victim suffered significant injuries and was hospitalized.

The next morning, YCSO responded to Greenbrier Drive and Williamson Valley Road, where a woman was attacked by a bobcat. Shortly after, a third attack was reported nearby while a person was walking their dog. YCSO says the owner's German Shepherd intervened, killing the bobcat.

The dog was injured in the incident and is under the care of a veterinarian.

What we don't know:

YCSO says a fourth incident involving a bobcat and another dog has since been reported, but no other details are known at this time.

What they're saying:

Officials warn the public to never feed wildlife.

"Because this is extremely rare behavior for bobcats, it is likely the same animal was involved in all four incidents; however, this has not yet been officially confirmed," the sheriff's office said. "The three victims sustained cuts and bites and are receiving hospital treatment. This serves as a serious reminder NEVER TO FEED WILDLIFE."

What you can do:

YCSO asks anyone whose pet was attacked last weekend in the Williamson Valley area to seek veterinary treatment for their animal and to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 602-942-3000.