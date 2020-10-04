Maricopa County sheriff's deputy accused of 'unlawful sexual conduct'

article

A deputy with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after being accused of "unlawful sexual conduct," officials said on Oct. 4.

Deputy Gary Kaplan was booked into jail on two counts of lewd and lascivous acts, according to MCSO.

Officials did not disclose any details about the charges or what led up to the arrest.

Kaplan has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, officials say.

"MCSO will continue to hold our employees accountable for behaviors that are in conflict with our values," said sheriff Paul Penzone. "We owe it to the community to be transparent and accountable."

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call MCSO's tip line at 602-876-8477 or tips@mcso.maricopa.gov.

