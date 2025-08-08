Maricopa house fire leaves 1 dead
article
MARICOPA, Ariz. - One person is dead after a house fire broke out early Friday in Maricopa.
What we know:
According to Maricopa Police, firefighters responded just before 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 to a home near Honeycutt and Porter Roads for reports of a fire.
"The reporting party shared that her and another person left the house separately, but was unsure if they had re-entered the home," police said.
Firefighters searched the home and found a person unconscious in the backyard. That person was taken to a hospital where they died.
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Map of where the fire happened