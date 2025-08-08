Expand / Collapse search
Maricopa house fire leaves 1 dead

Published  August 8, 2025 12:44pm MST
Pinal County
One person is dead after a fire broke out on Aug. 8 at a home in Maricopa near Honeycutt and Porter Roads. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • A house fire on Aug. 8 in Maricopa left one person dead.
    • The fire broke out near Honeycutt and Porter Roads.
    • The victim wasn't identified.

MARICOPA, Ariz. - One person is dead after a house fire broke out early Friday in Maricopa.

What we know:

According to Maricopa Police, firefighters responded just before 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 to a home near Honeycutt and Porter Roads for reports of a fire.

"The reporting party shared that her and another person left the house separately, but was unsure if they had re-entered the home," police said.

Firefighters searched the home and found a person unconscious in the backyard. That person was taken to a hospital where they died.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Pinal CountyNews