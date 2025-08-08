Maricopa house fire leaves 1 dead

article

The Brief A house fire on Aug. 8 in Maricopa left one person dead. The fire broke out near Honeycutt and Porter Roads. The victim wasn't identified.



One person is dead after a house fire broke out early Friday in Maricopa.

What we know:

According to Maricopa Police, firefighters responded just before 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 to a home near Honeycutt and Porter Roads for reports of a fire.

"The reporting party shared that her and another person left the house separately, but was unsure if they had re-entered the home," police said.

Firefighters searched the home and found a person unconscious in the backyard. That person was taken to a hospital where they died.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Map of where the fire happened