Mario Kart-inspired apartment complex opening in Downtown Phoenix

The Brief A new 12-sided, mixed-use apartment complex named Rainbow Road, inspired by the Mario Kart video game, is opening in Downtown Phoenix. The complex features 36 units with colorful, angled windows, public art, a ground-floor fitness area, and a restaurant. The Rainbow Road Apartments are scheduled to open on Dec. 1, with units starting at over $1,900 per month.



A new apartment complex inspired by the Mario Kart video game is opening soon in Downtown Phoenix.

What they're saying:

"To build buildings that are unique that people stop and say, ‘Hey, what is that?’ I think is important to any downtown," said Zac Cohen, the creative director at Räkkhaus, the architectural firm behind the project.

Cohen explained the inspiration for the complex— named after the iconic track from the Mario Kart video game.

"There's a ton of easter eggs incorporated in the building. One of them is that it's a 12-sided building, which represents the Mario Kart track and all the different cornering, and the fact that it's not just a square track, but it has a lot of twists and turns. So that's one of the design elements," Cohen said. "As you progress up, you level up with each floor, so we think it's a really interesting interpretation of levels to that game. All of the window insets are different colors of the actual video game."

Dig deeper:

Cohen also pointed out the structure's unique look.

"The windows are obviously very dramatic; they are angled in different ways to provide sort of a twisting motion. When you're looking at the building from downstairs, it almost appears to move as you're looking at it."

The complex also features integrated public art.

"There's public art components, including bike racks that are the literal presentation of the Rainbow Road track, as well as benches that incorporated that geometry, too," Cohen said.

Big picture view:

The mixed-use complex will include a public fitness area on the first floor and an indoor-outdoor restaurant.

"We were hoping to design something that was fun and playful and representative of arts in the arts district. There's a surprising lack of art-focused business in what's considered to be Phoenix's Arts District, so we wanted to be, you know, sort of the catalyst for higher design," Cohen said.

There will also be a public art overlay that will go around on the sidewalk, which is a representation of the Rainbow Road track.

What's next:

The building has been under construction for the past 16 months. It has 36 apartment units available, with rent starting at more than $1,900 a month. The complex is set to open on Dec. 1.