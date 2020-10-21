Marvel fan tweets behind-the-scene crash footage in upcoming movie

Some good news in 2020: A new Marvel movie is currently underway.

Cameras rolled for the superhero movie, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in the Bay Area on Sunday and one local woman captured crews filming an action sequence in her neighborhood.

Jasmine Espinoza, 26, tweeted video of a bus speeding on Bush Street and crashing into parked cars in front of her apartment.

“It was nice seeing the process of the movie," Espinoza said. "They only filmed that day, all day long."

It’s not the first time she has witnessed Marvel movie magic right outside her window.

“I am a huge Marvel fan. They’ve filmed ‘Venom’ and ‘Ant-Man’ on my block before too,” she added.

According to Marvel’s website, the film will star Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung with Destin Daniel Cretton directing the flick. Crews previously filmed scenes in Australia back in August.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is set for release on July 9, 2021.

Film production in California is rebounding after COVID-19 brought many shoots to a grinding halt earlier this year.

“Just in the last month, we’ve had an 82% increase in the number of shoot days from the previous month,” Susannah Robbins with the San Francisco Film Commission said.

FilmLA released a report in September, showing monthly application intake for filming permits increased by nearly 40% in August compared to July in the Los Angeles area. However, the report revealed summer filming in L.A. dropped 54.5% compared to summer 2019.

Cast and crew members are returning to sets with different protocols. In September, several groups, including SAG-AFTRA, outlined new safety measures. They include periodic testing for certain employees, checking temperatures regularly and wearing PPE when possible.

Storyful contributed to this report.