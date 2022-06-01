Watch: Massive cliff breaks off, tumbles into Lake Powell

A massive cliff broke off and tumbled into Lake Powell Monday, sending up a towering plume of water and debris.

Steve Carter was boating near the entrance to Warm Creek Bay along the Arizona-Utah border when a large section of the cliff gave way, crashing into the water.

Carter sped away as rock debris and the ensuing wave chased after his boat.

There’s no word yet if there was any specific trigger for the rockfall besides natural process. There are also no reports of anyone injured.

Get updates on this story at FOXWeather.com.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A massive cliff broke off and tumbled into Lake Powell on May 31, sending up a towering plume of water and debris. (Steve Carter)