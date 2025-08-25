Massive monsoon storm; vandalism at Papago Park | Nightly Roundup

article
From a massive monsoon storm in the Valley on Monday, to vandalism at Papago Park, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Monsoon, dust storm roll into the Valley
Much of Arizona is seeing a monsoon storm roll in, and in the Valley, we saw a massive dust storm cover roads as rush-hour traffic weaved through the city.
2. TSA just banned these items from checked bags: See the list
The new rules on flying involves hair tools, marking the latest change to airport security screenings this year.
3. MCSO seeks driver in deadly Tonto National Forest hit-and-run
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Tonto National Forest. It happened on Aug. 24 at around 3:30 a.m.
4. Vandalism at Papago Park will cost taxpayers thousands, city official says
Vandalism on a butte at Tempe's Papago Park will cost taxpayers thousands of dollars to remove.
5. Disabled student attacked at Lake Havasu City middle school; mother pushes for accountability
A mother is speaking out after she says her son, who has autism and musculo-skeletal deformities, was lured into a bathroom at Thunderbolt Middle School and beaten by a classmate while being filmed.