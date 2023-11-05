Matthew Perry dead; nurse crushed in MRI accident; body recovered from tree: this week's top stories

Apparent disgruntled ex-employee; Chase Field runner | Crime Files
For this week's Crime Files segment, the stories include a report of an apparent disgruntled ex-employee taking attempting to shoot his former boss. Another story involves a man running onto Phoenix's Chase Field during the World Series. Here are the top crime stories from FOX 10 Phoenix from Oct. 29-Nov. 4.
The death of the beloved actor Matthew Perry tops our week in review. It also includes what his cause of death, listed as "deferred," means. Another top story is the development of Alicia Navarro being reunited with her mother years after she went missing from Glendale.
1. Matthew Perry, star of 'Friends,' dies after apparent drowning
Featured
Matthew Perry, renowned for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV series "Friends," has tragically passed away at the age of 54.
2. Bay Area nurse crushed in MRI accident highlighting safety concerns
Featured
A nurse suffered crushing injuries after she became pinned between a hospital bed and an MRI machine at Kaiser Permanente's Redwood City hospital.
3. Matthew Perry's cause of death listed as deferred: What that means
Featured
Perry was found dead at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, after an apparent drowning, according to FOX News.
4. Crews recover body from tree in Scottsdale
Featured
"He did not have any government-issued ID with him and was only verbally identified to us," Ofc. Aaron Bolin said in a statement. "He has family that lives in another country."
5. Alicia Navarro: Formerly missing Arizona woman reunited with mother
Featured
A West Valley woman who was found after she went missing for years has been reunited with her mother, according to a representative of the family.
6. Massive 'Devil Comet' with ice volcano and 'horns' to light up Earth skies
Featured
The comet was first discovered in 1812 and has an orbital period of roughly 71 years.
7. Massive fire breaks out in downtown Phoenix
Featured
A massive fire broke out in downtown Phoenix Saturday afternoon sending a huge plume of smoke into the air seen across the Phoenix area.
8. Blaze Thibaudeau: Missing AZ teen found; docs state he was linked to family of 'chosen' doomsday messengers
Featured
Gilbert Police officials say a teen once believed to have been taken out of state by his mother has been found.
9. Man, woman found dead at Phoenix apartment
Featured
An investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead at an apartment complex in Phoenix.
10. What's next for Downtown Phoenix's Chase Field after D-backs' recent World Series run?
Featured
With the end of the 2023 World Series, focus is turning on the what's in store for the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.