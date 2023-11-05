Matthew Perry dead; nurse crushed in MRI accident; body recovered from tree: this week's top stories

The death of the beloved actor Matthew Perry tops our week in review. It also includes what his cause of death, listed as "deferred," means. Another top story is the development of Alicia Navarro being reunited with her mother years after she went missing from Glendale.

1. Matthew Perry, star of 'Friends,' dies after apparent drowning

Featured article

2. Bay Area nurse crushed in MRI accident highlighting safety concerns

Featured article

3. Matthew Perry's cause of death listed as deferred: What that means

Featured article

4. Crews recover body from tree in Scottsdale

Featured article

5. Alicia Navarro: Formerly missing Arizona woman reunited with mother

Featured article

6. Massive 'Devil Comet' with ice volcano and 'horns' to light up Earth skies

Featured article

7. Massive fire breaks out in downtown Phoenix

Featured article

8. Blaze Thibaudeau: Missing AZ teen found; docs state he was linked to family of 'chosen' doomsday messengers

Featured article

9. Man, woman found dead at Phoenix apartment

Featured article

10. What's next for Downtown Phoenix's Chase Field after D-backs' recent World Series run?