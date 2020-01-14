MCAO: Grand Jury indicts man in connection with death of county detention officer

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday a decision by a Grand Jury to indict a man in connection with the death of a county detention officer in late 2019.

According to a statement, the Grand Jury indicted Daniel Davitt for 2nd Degree Murder, in connection with the death of Gene Lee in late October.

According to officials at the time, the deadly incident happened at Lower Buckeye Jail, as Lee was beginning his shift, with Davitt allegedly catching Lee off guard.

Gene Lee (Courtesy: MCSO)

Lee was a six-year veteran of the sheriff's office. In a news conference held prior to Lee's death, doctors described Lee's condition as "moment-by-moment".

"The entire brain is affected by the pressure due to the blood from the injury, as well the swelling of the brain," said Dr. Paul Dobrowski, Trauma Surgeon with Banner University Medical Center.

Davitt is described by authorities at the time as a man who has been in custody with the MCSO for the last two years, accused of sexual abuse and indecent exposure.