MCSO: 1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting at Fountain Hills bar

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after another man died in a shooting at a bar in Fountain Hills.

MCSO says shots were fired at Bruno's Bar and Grill around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Investigators determined that two men got into an argument, which led to the shooting. Christopher Ruether, 25, shot Matthew Gilmore, 28. Gilmore died from his injuries.

Deputies arrested Ruether on charges of manslaughter and discharging a weapon in city limits.

The investigation is ongoing.